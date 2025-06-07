Red Sox All-Star Shaves Mustache Mid-Game Versus Yankees
The Boston Red Sox are grasping at straws these days.
Boston is trying anything and everything to win games, and that includes facial hair and grooming tactics.
The Red Sox fell to 30-35 on the season on Friday with a 9-6 loss in the Bronx to the first-place New York Yankees. Boston’s starter Walker Buehler surrendered five runs in the first inning, continuing a horrid habit for the Red Sox, who now have a first inning ERA of 12.83 in 2025 (a Major League Baseball record).
New York’s explosive day at the plate featured three hits (including a home run) from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and three hits from leading American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge. Paul Goldschmidt also went yard.
Boston’s troubles weren’t just on the mound. The Red Sox committed two errors, adding to their pile of 57 errors on the season (most in MLB).
As injured Red Sox All-Star Alex Bregman watched the loss unfold from the dugout, he must have been thinking what all Red Sox fans have been thinking lately … someone, something has got to change.
Then, to get that change underway himself, Bregman disappeared into the recesses of the clubhouse and shaved off his Tom Selleck-style mustache (yes, in the middle of the game) and returned to the dugout with a new face and, perhaps, a new outlook on Boston’s season.
NESN captured the Bregman grooming decision, posting “before-and-after” videos to X with the caption, “Did Breggy shave mid game? Anything to shift the mojo. Absolute GAMER.”
Amazingly, Boston did regain some of its mojo as the game wore on.
Rookie Marcelo Mayer hit the first home run of his MLB career (410 feet), and Rafael Devers also homered.
It still wasn’t enough, although Boston’s offensive surge did force the Yankees to use bullpen depth, something which could impact the remainder of the weekend series.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Trade Rising Star Prospect For Impact Arm Before Deadline