Red Sox Almost Wound Up With 8-Time All-Star Instead Of Alex Bregman, Per Insider
Entering this past winter, it was clear that the Boston Red Sox were tired of the status quo.
Coming off an 81-81 season, there was a sense of urgency in the voices of the Red Sox's brass at the end of the year. And over the winter, Boston operated like a team that expects to end a three-year playoff drought in 2025.
The Red Sox ended up with plenty of progress to show for their efforts, landing 2024 All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet and two-time All-Stars Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman. The latter has been the most controversial, because Bregman's presence at third base has moved franchise player Rafael Devers to designated hitter.
But there was another deal for a star third baseman in the works before the Bregman signing came to fruition.
According to a Sunday report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox were "on the verge" of trading for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado just before they signed Bregman, which obviously nixed a potential deal.
"The Boston Red Sox were deep into trades talks and on the verge of acquiring Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals until Alex Bregman dropped into their laps," Nightengale wrote.
Arenado is three years older than Bregman and had a rough 2024 season at the plate that suggested he could be in decline. But he's an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glover, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him bounce back.
Meanwhile, Bregman was more costly than Arenado would have been, signing a three-year, $120 million deal to come to Boston that includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.
So far, the Red Sox's big additions haven't paid many dividends, but panicking about a 1-3 record on the last day of March is too far-fetched to seriously consider. And in due time, the Red Sox will likely be glad they did something to bolster the offense, while comparing Bregman's stats to Arenado's from afar.
