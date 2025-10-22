Reliving Garrett Crochet's Magical First Season With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox unfortunately aren't getting ready to play in the World Series right now, but it was a fun season overall for the organization.
The excitement began just about one year ago. The Red Sox made it clear to the world that they were going to be aggressive in the offseason after missing the playoffs once again, but after the "full throttle" debacle a year before, fans weren't sold. But, this time, the front office delivered. Boston heavily pursued Juan Soto and despite missing out on him, still had a massive offseason headlined by the acquisition of Garrett Crochet and signings of Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman, among other moves.
All three of these moves had a massive impact on the 2025 Red Sox. But, let's start with Crochet.
There was a lot of excitement right away after the Red Sox acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects in December. Crochet was coming off a great season with Chicago that saw him log a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched in his first season as a full-time starter.
He was an All-Star for the first time in 2024 and after the trade, comparisons between the deal and the one Boston swung for Chris Sale years earlier immediately began to pop up. It's hard to compare anyone to Sale. But, Crochet is a big lefty flamethrower who found success in Chicago, but was coming over to the Red Sox in a blockbuster deal to help fix the rotation. It's hard not to see some similarities.
The Red Sox got a phenomenal season from Garrett Crochet
Crochet's first season in Boston only drove the point home more. He got the Opening Day nod for Boston and dazzled right away going five innings and allowed two runs against the Texas Rangers for his first of 18 wins in 2025. He would get better as the year went on finishing the campaign with a 2.59 ERA and 255 strikeouts in 205 1/3 innings pitched to go along with a sterling 18-5 record. Crochet led the league in innings pitched and strikeouts.
In comparison, Sale had a 2.90 ERA and 308 strikeouts in his first season in Boston across 214 1/3 innings pitched while leading the league in strikeouts and innings as well.
Boston didn't make it far in the playoffs, but Crochet's start against the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round has to be acknowledged. Crochet started Game 1 on the road at Yankee Stadium and went 7 2/3 innings while allowing one run and retiring 17 batters at one point to propel Boston to the win. Boston didn't make a deep run, but it has its ace of the future. One fun fact is that the Red Sox didn't win the World Series in Sale's first season either, but they were able to do so in his second season in Boston in 2018. Could Crochet help lead to an encore?