Red Sox Could Target Ex-Astros High-Leverage Hurler To Fix Roster Hole

Could the Red Sox add the former Astros high-leverage reliever?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 4, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros gloves and hats rest in the dug out during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox certainly could use a boost right now.

Boston is right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot but its bullpen has mightily struggled since the All-Star break. If the Red Sox want to make up ground in the standings and actually end up landing a playoff spot, they will need to address the bullpen.

Luckily for Boston, a player that could help now is available on the open market. Former Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs high-leverage hurler Héctor Neris is available after being designated for assignment by Chicago and clearing waivers, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

"Chicago Cubs news: Reliever Héctor Neris was DFA'd and has already cleared waivers, sources tell ESPN," Rogers said. "He's being released. Jack Neely, acquired from the Yankees in the Mark Leiter Jr trade, is being called up to take his place."

He's the type of pitcher Boston needs right now. Neris had a 3.89 ERA in 46 appearances with the Cubs to go along with a 46-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 innings pitched. Last season he was even better with the Astros and had a 1.71 ERA and 77-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 71 appearances.

If the Red Sox could bring him in, he certainly would give them a boost in the bullpen they desperately need right now. There's a lot to like about this Red Sox team and they have overachieved but they need to figure something out in the bullpen or they are going to risk falling out of contention for a playoff spot.

Boston doesn't have much time left to make a move.

Patrick McAvoy

