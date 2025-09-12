Red Sox Announce Significant Roster Move Ahead Of Crucial Yankees Series
The Boston Red Sox have another pitching injury to worry about, and it's being announced just before the biggest series of the season.
Boston trails New York by half a game entering Friday's series opener, in which Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito will toe the slab against the Yankees' Luis Gil. Though the Red Sox have their three best starters lined up for the series, it's still an all-hands-on-deck scenario for the bullpen.
Unfortunately for Boston, Brennan Bernardino, one of the team's most frequently used arms throughout the season, is dealing with an injury that will hold him out of this series and possibly the rest of the regular season.
Red Sox send one lefty to 15-day IL, recall another
On Friday, the Red Sox announced via social media that Bernardino had been placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a left lat strain. To fill his place on the active roster, the team recalled fellow lefty Chris Murphy, who was optioned to the minors on Wednesday, from Triple-A Worcester.
Bernardino would first be eligible to come off the IL on Sept. 25, at which point the Red Sox will have four games left in their season -- one against the Toronto Blue Jays, three against the Detroit Tigers.
The 33-year-old Bernardino owns a 3.14 ERA in 55 appearances this season (fourth-most on the club). He was previously optioned to Triple-A himself after the club acquired Steven Matz at the July trade deadline, allowing three earned runs in eight innings once he was recalled in mid-August.
Meanwhile, Murphy has quietly produced just as well as Bernardino when he's been in the majors this season, putting up a 2.81 ERA in 17 appearances, all since he was first recalled at the end of June.
The Red Sox were able to recall Murphy before he spent the typical mandate of 15 days back in the minors because a teammate was being placed on the injured list as a corresponding move.
Both Murphy and Bernardino would be intriguing candidates for the postseason roster, and because the Red Sox have three other lefties in the bullpen (Aroldis Chapman, Justin Wilson, Matz), it's highly unlikely they'd both be included. But Bernardino is compromised for now, which makes Murphy the obvious choice to hold the fourth lefty spot for the next couple of weeks.
More MLB: Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes Candid Red Sox Admission Before AL East Grudge Match