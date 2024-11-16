Red Sox Are In Running For Projected $180M Game-Changer, Per Insider
There may be a massive change coming for the Boston Red Sox in the near future.
Boston has been operating around the margins over the last few years as it rebuilt the organization. The Red Sox looked for ways to bolster the farm system and haven't been to the playoffs since 2021. Boston missed the playoffs once again in 2024, but showed that it isn't far away.
The Red Sox's front office has done a great job building out the farm system, and now many of those players are going to contribute at the big league level in 2025. Now, the Red Sox need another ace, and then they could contend.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the Red Sox among "potential suitors" to land Baltimore Orioles star Corbin Burnes as a solution for the starting rotation.
"Boston’s rotation depth is interesting, with Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello all returning in 2025," Feinsand said. "Lucas Giolito will be coming back from Tommy John surgery, and the Red Sox extended a qualifying offer to Nick Pivetta, who could also come back. But the rotation is lacking a frontline ace, a role Burnes could fill as the Red Sox look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021."
If the Red Sox could land Burnes, that would be the move to take the team to a completely higher level. He is a superstar in his own right and will get paid like it this winter. He's projected to get a $180 million deal but that shouldn't scare Boston away.
