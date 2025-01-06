Red Sox Are 'Preferred Destination' For $260 Million 8-Time All-Star
Will the Boston Red Sox pull off another big trade this offseason?
Boston already added a big piece via the trade market in the form of Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox gave up a lot to get Crochet, but now the 25-year-old All-Star will spend at least the next two seasons in Boston.
The Red Sox have been looking for a big piece to help the offense as well and Alex Bregman has been the most talked-about option lately. Bregman is arguably the best remaining free agent on the open market and would be a very easy fit. But Bregman isn't the only player there has been speculation.
There were some rumblings that St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado could be a fit on the trade market, although there would be more logistical questions. The Arenado trade market has cooled recently, but there was a very intriguing update on Sunday night.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported that the Red Sox are a "preferred destination" for the eight-time All-Star and he would show "no hesitation" of approving a deal if one were to come to fruition.
"While it remains unclear whether or not the Red Sox are strongly interested in acquiring Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado, if they do mount a pursuit of the eight-time All-Star, he won’t stand in the way," Cotillo and McAdam said. "Boston is a preferred destination — if not the preferred destination — for Arenado, a hot trade candidate who has a full no-trade clause, industry sources said Sunday.
"The 33-year-old has already invoked that clause to control his future once, blocking a trade to Houston in late December. If the Red Sox and Cardinals were to match up on value, there would be no hesitation on Arenado’s end to accept the deal."
This is very interesting. Arenado is a Hall of Fame-level talent who would give the Red Sox exactly what they need from the right side of the plate. There would be a lot of questions position-wise because a trade for Arenado surely would mean someone else is getting moved. But, it is a fun though.
He signed an eight-year, $260 million contract and has three years left. Could he call Fenway Park home in 2025?
