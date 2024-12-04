There's 'Widespread Belief' Red Sox Rival Will Be High Bidder For Juan Soto
We will find out where superstar slugger Juan Soto will be calling home in the not-so-distant future.
He is the top free agent available with the Winter Meetings approaching; it's expected that he will decide his next move over the next week or so. Hopefully, he decides to sign with the Red Sox. Even if he doesn't his ultimate decision at least will stop a lot of wild speculation.
It's unclear what will happen, but through all of the reports and speculation it is clear that the Red Sox are at least heavily interested in him.
Boston seems to be willing to open up the checkbook like never before, but SNY insider Andy Martino reported that there is a "widespread belief" that the Toronto Blue Jays actually will be the highest bidder for Soto's services.
"It’s no secret that the Yanks and (New York Mets) are 'all in' on Soto, as one league source reiterates, and that there is a widespread belief among bidders that Toronto will come in with the highest offer," Martino said. "There is also widespread skepticism that Soto would go to the Blue Jays — but a source pushed back on that, saying that if a team is involved in the final bidding, Soto is willing to play there.
"That tracks with the above point that Team Soto has no need to inflate the perception of his market by adding teams that aren’t legitimately in it."
This doesn't mean that the Red Sox can't land him. Even if the Blue Jays make a higher offer, he likely will end up with at least $500 to $700 million from whoever lands him. That's a big chunk of change. A difference of a few million dollars at that point, really shouldn't be a big deal.
