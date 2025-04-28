Red Sox Avoided 'Worst-Case Scenario' With Roman Anthony
The Boston Red Sox have a scare recently as outfielder Roman Anthony was forced to leave a game for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox after fouling a ball off of his foot.
Anthony notably was dealing with a shoulder injury that had kept him out of playing in the outfield. He recently returned but then fouled the ball off of himself. Obviously, that led to some chatter on social media and you would think the sky was falling if you read it. But, the Red Sox avoided the "worst-case scenario" and he's expected to return to action this week, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Over the weekend, Anthony had an injury scare when he fouled a ball off his foot," McCaffrey said. "The Red Sox do not anticipate him going on the injured list, however. He hasn’t played since the incident on Friday, but is expected back in the lineup this week. It was alarming news at the time, but the Red Sox were relieved to have avoided a worst-case scenario for Anthony with X-rays negative for a break.
"Anthony had recently returned to the outfield after serving as designated hitter for about 10 days as he dealt with minor shoulder inflammation, an injury which was exacerbated by throwing but not swinging."
This is all you could hope for right now. The young slugger has been incredible for Worcester this season and is slashing .313/.451/.588 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 23 games played.
