Red Sox 'Big Three' Take Step In Possibly Cracking Big League Roster

The Red Sox should be fun to watch in 2025

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The 2025 Major League Baseball season somehow isn't that far away at this point.

Pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training in roughly two weeks and then it is going to be a sprint until March when the real action begins. The Boston Red Sox should be a fun team to follow in 2025.

Boston had a solid rotation in 2024 and greatly improved it with Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox still have time to make more moves but already seem to be much better on paper than they were in 2024.

With Spring Training approaching, fans should also get a good look at the "big three" of Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell. There have been rumblings of at least Anthony and Campbell having a shot at the Opening Day roster and they officially were inited to big league camp, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"The Red Sox have officially invited Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer to big league camp as non-roster invitees," Smith said.

This isn't ground-breaking and was expected with all of the chatter of the trio nearing their respective big league debuts. But, It still is nice to see and is the biggest news to come out about the Red Sox in at least a few days.

Boston has gotten a lot of flack recently, but the team has a bright future and this trio is going to be a big reason why.

