Red Sox Blockbuster Offer With Triston Casas Shut Down, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox certainly have been hard at work so far this offseason.
Boston doesn't have many big moves to show for it yet, but the Red Sox have been desperately trying to improve the organization. The Red Sox's two biggest moves of the offseason certainly have been the acquisition of Garrett Crochet and the signing of Aroldis Chapman.
What's next for the Red Sox? They need to balance out the starting lineup while also possibly adding another pitcher to the mix.
Boston has been linked to players in free agency as well as on the trade block. The Seattle Mariners have popped up as a rumored trading partner a lot because of the fact that they have a clear need for a young, offensive boost and a have a surplus of pitching. The Red Sox have plenty of talented young hitters and need pitching.
The Red Sox and Mariners have spoken throughout the offseason and Boston even reportedly offered a one-for-one blockbuster swap that would've sent Triston Casas to the Mariners in exchange for either Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo but was turned down, according to The Seattle Times' Adam Jude and Ryan Divish.
"Earlier this offseason, the Mariners shot down a one-for-one offer that would have sent one of Seattle’s young starters, Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo, to Boston for 24-year-old first baseman Triston Casas," Jude and Divish said.
This is interesting. It has been reported that the Red Sox would be open to moving Casas at the right price but to hear this as the offer, and that it was declined is surprising.
