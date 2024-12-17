Three Bold Predictions For Red Sox After Garrett Crochet Blockbuster
There have been a lot of moves made across baseball over the last few weeks.
The Winter Meetings unsurprisingly jump-started the Major League Baseball offseason and got things moving. Juan Soto signed a massive deal with the New York Mets and since then there has been an avalanche of moves made. Some of the biggest ones have been the Boston Red Sox landing Garrett Crochet, the San Francisco Giants signing Willy Adames, the New York Yankees landing both Max Fried and Devin Williams, and the Chicago Cubs getting Kyle Tucker.
Some big-name players have been on the move, and there are still a lot of other players still on the open market or even available through trades. The Red Sox surely are going to be involved over the next few months.
Here are three bold (hypothetical) predictions for the Red Sox throughout the rest of the offseason:
Red Sox Sign Former Houston Astros Star Alex Bregman
There has been a lot of smoke here. Bregman still is out there in free agency but the Astros already landed an option who could take over the spot in Isaac Paredes. The Astros certainly could still sign Bregman, but they don't necessarily need to. The Bregman-Alex Cora tie is strong and he would be the team's best right-handed bat.
Red Sox sign for Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty
Boston missed out on one of Lucas Giolito's high school buddies in Fried, why not go after another? The Red Sox have a lot of money to spend, but if they land a big bat like Bregman, it would be a shock to see them also go after someone like Corbin Burnes. Flaherty is just 29 years old and likely will land a deal more in Boston's comfort level.
Red Sox pull off one more blockbuster trade for...St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado too
The Red Sox have been tied to Arenado as well as Bregman. At this point, why not both? There has been speculation that Bregman could play second base. Arenado could either play third base with Rafael Devers moving elsewhere or first base if Triston Casas were to get moved. Adding two right-handed bats would be great and Arenado's trade price likely isn't too high.
