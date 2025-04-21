Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Dumps $56 Million Slugger To Tigers, Clears Logjam
The Boston Red Sox have a crowded roster, and one player hardly ever comes up nowadays when discussing lineups of the future.
Unfortunately, it's the same player the Red Sox gave $90 million barely two years ago. Outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who has been on the injured list for the entire season, lost his best shot at a lineup spot when Rafael Devers was moved to DH to begin the 2025 campaign.
Yoshida is a productive major league hitter, but has so far not been an elite one. And because he provides little to no value as a defender or baserunner, he hasn't established himself as a foundational piece for a Red Sox team teeming with young outfield talent.
Many have speculated that Yoshida could be off the Red Sox roster by the end of the season, but which team might be interested in taking him on? One writer has a potential answer.
In a recent article, Katrina Stebbins of FanSided pitched the Detroit Tigers as a fit for a Yoshida trade, due to their general lack of team offense and more open designated hitter position.
"Yoshida has been on the IL since Opening Day, but that's kind of felt like a way for the Red Sox to stave off having to make a decision on his future," Stebbins wrote.
"Boston still owes him $55.8 million through 2027, which is an amount the Tigers might balk at, but his offensive production in his first two seasons (.285 average, .776 OPS, 25 homers, 128 RBI) still make him an attractive option for the lineup."
A team simply being interested in Yoshida doesn't guarantee he can be moved, because the contract is clearly a bit of an albatross. The Red Sox would likely have to eat some of the money, while the prospect return wouldn't be anything special.
Plus, the Tigers are a potential Red Sox playoff opponent (if they get that far), so it's not a move without risks even if it's one Boston would ultimately decide to make if given the choice.
More MLB: Red Sox-Mariners Trade Idea Sends Red-Hot 24-Year-Old Slugger To Seattle