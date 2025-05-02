Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $6 Million All-Star From NL East
The Boston Red Sox could very well have swept the Toronto Blue Jays this week. Instead, they lost two of three.
Boston's bullpen blew a three-run lead entering the seventh inning on Wednesday, and a two-run lead heading into the seventh on Thursday. The bullpen has generally been a much-improved unit this year, but these games brought back unpleasant memories of the second half of 2024.
Worse still, the main culprits were two of the most reliable Red Sox relievers all year, Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten, each of whom gave up back-breaking three-run home runs. It goes to show that there will always be ebbs and flows, but the best bullpens are usually the ones with the deepest well of talent.
To ease pressure on the Whitlocks and Slatens of the world, the Red Sox may have to make another addition or two to the bullpen mix this season. One baseball writer has a suggestion as to who that extra reliever could be.
On Thursday, ClutchPoints' Zachary Howell named Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan, a 2024 All-Star, as a possible Red Sox trade target before the Jul. 31 deadline.
"Finnegan is one of the best closers in the game one month into the season, but his availability will depend on where the Nationals stand," Howell wrote.
"If they still have a chance at a playoff spot when the deadline nears, Washington could choose to hold onto him. If they falter, he immediately becomes a big name in the trade market."
The 33-year-old Finnegan racked up a career-high 38 saves last season, and with 10 already in 2025, he's on pace to eclipse that margin again. He had a pair of blown saves last week (one of which was entirely not his fault), but his ERA still stands at a very strong 2.84 mark on the season.
Because Finnegan is a rental and only has a $6 million salary, he'll be an appealing target for a lot of teams if the Nationals become obvious sellers.
