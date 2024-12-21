Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Padres $14 Million Ace, Keeps 'Big 3' Prospects
Craig Breslow has been described as the most aggressive general manager in trade talks this winter. But that's usually A.J. Preller's job.
The Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres might have similar goals for next season, but they're two clubs heading in different directions. The Red Sox are hoping to enter a new window of title contention, while the Padres are hoping to extend theirs without breaking the bank.
Because their payroll is right up against the luxury tax threshold, the Padres seem open to trading one of their stars. Because he is on an expiring contract, ace pitcher Dylan Cease, the fourth-place Cy Young finisher this past season, has been a name constantly thrown around.
Obviously, Cease would be a fantastic addition to the Red Sox. He's a strikeout specialist, averaging 223 per season since 2021, and he never misses a start. He's a former teammate of Lucas Giolito and Garrett Crochet with the Chicago White Sox, so he'd fit right into the clubhouse, too.
But how can the Red Sox pry Cease loose from the Padres? Would they have to give up one of the remaining "big three" prospects in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, or Kristian Campbell?
Let's assume, for the sake of this piece, that those three are untouchable. How much is a year of guaranteed control over Cease worth to the Red Sox? Here's what a potential package could look like:
Red Sox receive: SP Dylan Cease
Padres receive: OF Wilyer Abreu, SS Yoeilin Cespedes (Red Sox No. 5 prospect)
Abreu unfortunately feels like the odd man out in Boston, but the Gold Glover would have five years of team control in San Diego and slot in as a low-cost replacement for Jurickson Profar in the Padres' outfield. Cespedes, meanwhile, gives the Padres a quality farmhand with high upside, which they need after depleting their farm system in trades for the last three years.
Cease would be a game-changer for the Red Sox in 2025, and it's his age-29 season, so they could look to work out an extension as well. If the Padres' asking price is higher now, Boston should wait until the market cools off. If they don't move Cease, they'll risk paying his full salary before losing him for nothing next winter.
