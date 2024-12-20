Red Sox Projected Blockbuster Would Land $65 Million Twins Superstar In 4-Player Swap
Has the perfect Boston Red Sox trade target emerged?
Even after landing Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox need more starting pitching. They've been known to be sniffing around the Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo, but what if there's a preferable option available for similar remaining salary?
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Minnesota Twins, who are facing financial uncertainty in the wake of an ownership change and loss of television revenue, have fielded trade calls for former All-Star starting pitcher Pablo López, their 2024 Opening Day starter.
"The Twins have listened on right-hander Pablo Lopez, and if free agent pitching prices remain stratospheric, perhaps they'll go beyond the listening stage," Passan said.
López, 28, had some rocky stretches in 2024, but still finished 12th on the MLB striketout leaderboard with 198, while pitching to a 4.08 ERA in 185 1/3 innings. In 2023, he finished third in strikeouts (234) with a 3.66 ERA, and helped secure Minnesota's first playoff series win in 19 years.
López is a better and more cost-effective option for Boston than just about anyone they can get on the free-agent or trade market, perhaps even Corbin Burnes. He's used to anchoring a pitching staff, and most of all, he eats up innings like his life depends on it.
So we now know that López is essentially the perfect hypothetical addition to the Red Sox's staff. But what sort of trade package might it take to bring López, who is owed $65 million over the next three seasons, to Boston?
Red Sox receive: SP Pablo López
Twins receive: OF Wilyer Abreu, SS Franklin Arias (MLB.com No. 95 overall prospect), RHP David Sandlin (Red Sox No. 8 prospect)
Let's take Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell off the table. Marcelo Mayer was under consideration, but if he's going to be included, the Twins should be willing to eat some money, which defeats the purpose of the deal. That leaves Abreu and Triston Casas as the potential headliners.
Frankly, Abreu and Arias are co-headliners of this deal, as the latter is just 19, but looks like a prodigy with the glove at shortstop. Abreu comes with more control than Casas and the Twins need good defensive outfielders, so the fit here seems more appropriate.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox get the ace they so desperately need, and they only have to commit to him through his age-31 season. Losing Abreu hurts, but Campbell and Anthony project to step in quickly to help take over his spot. Where do they sign?
