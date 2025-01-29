Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Land 101-MPH Closer From AL Central
What is the Boston Red Sox's plan to improve their clearly unfinished bullpen?
As the 2025 season approaches, the Red Sox are short at least one high-leverage reliever, and most of the relievers they already have come with question marks. Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman are aging, while youngsters Justin Slaten and Luis Guerrero still have plenty to prove.
Coming off a season where they led Major League Baseball in blown saves after the All-Star break, the Red Sox need bullpen depth, and another closer option would be nice to have. They can get by without one, but adding one would make everyone breathe easier.
Could a trade be on the horizon as the free-agent market continues to thin?
In a Tuesday article, NESN's Tim Crowley proposed that Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran could be a top trade candidate for the Red Sox to improve their bullpen before the season begins.
"Duran has some of the nastiest stuff in the big leagues and established himself already as one of the better closers in baseball," Crowley wrote. "The Minnesota Twins need to figure out which direction they’re headed after improved efforts from division rivals around the American League Central."
"If Minnesota isn’t ready to strike in 2025, the Red Sox should absolutely check in on the flame-throwing right-hander."
In his three-year big-league career, Duran owns a 2.59 ERA and 58 saves. He's become one of the most intimidating closers in baseball and he's got the strikeout totals to match, averaging 11.7 punchouts per nine innings to this point.
Duran's average fastball velocity dipped over a mile per hour in 2024, but it still landed at 100.5 MPH, per Baseball Savant. He also has a disgusting 97-MPH "splinker" and a curveball that batters hit .151 against in 2024.
Because the 27-year-old has three years of team control remaining, the Twins aren't under pressure to deal him right away. But they'll likely never get more value for him than they would right now, especially if they're at all concerned about his velocity continuing to drop.
