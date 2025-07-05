Red Sox-Blue Jays Named 'Dream' Blockbuster Trade Partners
The Boston Red Sox made arguably the best move of the offseason for the bullpen.
Boston went out and signed seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman and it looks like he's going to earn his eighth All-Star nod. He's been that good this year. Chapman has made 38 appearances so far this season for Boston entering play on Saturday and has a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves. Chapman has been incredible and if Boston can't turn things around ahead of the trade deadline, he will be a hot commodity.
FanSided's Christopher Kline even called him a "dream" target for the Toronto Blue Jays.
"No. 3. Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox," Kline said. "Toronto's bullpen is a decidedly mixed bag right now. Jeff Hoffman began the season on a heater, but has since regressed to well below his career standards. His cumulative impact will probably land somewhere in the middle of the two extremes, but Hoffman's 4.84 ERA does not exactly peg him as a lights-out closer.
"The Blue Jays could use another late-relief heavyweight to ease the pressure on Hoffman. Look no further than their division rivals in Boston. If the Red Sox keep slipping out of contention, there's no reason not to trade a 37-year-old Aroldis Chapman midway through a one-year contract. Chapman has been unbelievable for Boston this season — 1.32 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 34.0 innings — but his postseason volatility and age mean the Red Sox ought to consent to a trade, even if it's a division foe like Toronto."
This doesn't seem too likely as the two are AL East foes, but Chapman will be a free agent at the end of the season so there could at least be an argument. Hopefully, the Red Sox keep winning and don't sell any pieces.
More MLB: Will Roman Anthony Sign Extension? Red Sox Phenom Talks Timeline