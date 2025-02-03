Red Sox Bold Prediction For Spring Training Not Involving Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox have been in plenty of rumors and speculation throughout the offseason so far.
Now, the offseason is winding down quickly and we are less than two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to camps. After all of the rumors of the offseason, it would be pretty surprising if the Red Sox didn't make another move.
With each passing day, Alex Bregman continues to be heavily linked to Boston. He's an All-Star slugger and would fill an immediate need for Boston, but if the Red Sox really wanted him, wouldn't they have signed him already? They have the money that would be needed for a deal but nothing has gotten done.
Here's a bold prediction for the Red Sox before Spring Training not involving Bregman:
Boston won't sign another player to a big league contract before Spring Training:
There has been plenty of chatter about Boston. Outside of Bregman, there has been chatter about the Red Sox wanting to add another bullpen piece. Boston made it sound like it was going to be willing to open up the checkbook this offseason and while they may be more willing, it just hasn't happened at this point.
Boston easily could sign a player to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training, but it just hasn't given any real indication that it is willing to hand out any deals. There have been so many rumors, but maybe Boston will just roll with what it currently has.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged Against Blockbuster Signing: 'Doesn't Make Sense'