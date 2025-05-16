Red Sox Bombshell: Phenom Emerging As First Base Option
The Boston Red Sox have had some serious questions at first base, but a surprising new answer started to emerge on Friday afternoon.
Boston is back at Fenway Park and and before the team's series-opener against the Atlanta Braves young phenom Kristian Campbell was seen and videotaped taking first base repetitions. A photo was shared on social media by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
Two separate videos were shared on social media by journalist Marcos Grunfeld as well.
Now this is pretty wild and exciting. If Campbell progresses to the point where he is seeing game action, that would open up second base. If second base opens up, one guy who has seen plenty of action in the minors and is knocking on the big league door is Marcelo Mayer. Now, this admittedly is jumping to conclusions. A photo and a few videos were shared and as of writing there hasn't been more of an update. But, this is exciting.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo also weighed in and shared an update afterward.
"Red Sox are indeed beginning to work Kristian Campbell out at first base," Cotillo said. "It’s the beginning of the process but the team is beginning to explore the option, Cora said. Cora added that this has 'nothing to do with Raffy.'"
All season to this point, there's been buzz about getting Mayer and fellow top prospect Roman Anthony to the majors. Campbell moving to first base would be an easy way to get Mayer up. When Triston Casas went down, the Red Sox lost a serious left-handed threat in the middle of the lineup. Mayer could help balance the lineup while giving Boston a spark.
First and foremost, we'll have to follow this advancement to see if Campbell continues to get reps at first base after Friday. But, this is an exciting update.
