Red Sox Promoting Ex-Yankees Flamethrower In Roster Flurry

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox announced a few roster moves on Friday afternoon, including the promotion of former New York Yankees flamethrower Nick Burdi to the big league roster.

Boston's bullpen has been hit around recently and the Red Sox are trying to help plug the hole by promoting Burdi along with other moves, including sending Cooper Criswell to the minors and transferring Kutter Crawford to the 60-day Injured List.

Of the moves, the most interesting -- and one with the most short-term upside -- obviously is the promotion of Burdi. He was in the 94th percentile in fastball velocity in 2024 and his advanced metrics were great overall. Burdi has been decimated by injuries throughout his career to this point and only appeared in 12 games last year with the New York Yankees. While this is the case, he did log a 1.86 ERA to go along with a 12-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 2/3 innings pitched.

Burdi has appeared in 13 games so far this season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and has been lights-out. Over that span, he has logged a 0.54 ERA and 25-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

The 32-year-old will bring raw talent to the bullpen -- and some question marks. His stuff has never been in question, but injuries have held him back. The Red Sox's bullpen needs a boost. If he can stay healthy, there's a chance he could be that guy. But, will he stick around?

