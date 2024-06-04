Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Breakout Star Could Be Traded To Royals After Stellar Start

Boston has some valuable pieces at the deadline

May 19, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Tyler O'Neill (17) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Tyler O'Neill (17) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with hopes of adding some key pieces to the rotation and a right-handed bat.

After failing to address either need in a meaningful way, many complained that the lowly Kansas City Royals were having the winter Boston was supposed to after bolstering both needs with the additions of right-handers Michael Wacha (4-5, 4.24 ERA), Seth Lugo (9-1, 1.72 ERA) and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

As it turns out, the additions the Royals made ended up working out as they currently have a 36-25 record, good for second in the American League Central while being cemented into a wild card spot.

Now, the Red Sox have a chance to further bolster the Royals roster by moving one of their more premier impending free agents at the July 30 trade deadline.

"Even after recent struggles, Kansas City holds the fourth-best record in the AL, and beyond an acute need for bullpen help, the Royals could use an outfielder who can hit," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday. "In 685 plate appearances this season, their outfielders are hitting .204/.271/.324, good for a wOBA of .267 -- the worst among all big league outfields."

Passan also noted that Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill "would draw plenty of interest, provided he's healthy."

O'Neill is hitting .236 with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 17 RBIs and a .843 OPS (133 OPS+) in 41 games since joining the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old will be an enticing carrot to dangle at a deadline that will lack impact outfielders. If Boston continues to play .500 baseball, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is likely to sell given his consistent messaging that the organization is using this season to see what they have both on the farm and the big-league roster.

Amid breakout seasons from Tanner Houck. Kutter Crawford, Wilyer Abreu and others, Breslow can use O'Neill to acquire some intriguing prospects and ideally actually spend some money next offseason.

The roster as currently constructed is not good enough to make a meaningful run and likely is not a few pieces away either. Everything points to impending free agents such as O'Neill, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin and possibly Nick Pivetta being dealt in the coming months.

