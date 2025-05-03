Red Sox Call Up 6-Year Veteran To Replace Triston Casas On Active Roster: Report
The short-term Triston Casas solution for the Boston Red Sox has emerged.
Casas suffered a gut-wrenching injury in the 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, collapsing in a heap behind first base after trying to leg out a slow tapper up the first base line. He sustained a "significant" left knee injury and had to be carted off the field.
Whether or not Casas is out for the season remains to be seen at this point, but the Red Sox are certainly preparing to be without him for the foreseeable future. On Saturday, they made their first move in the quest to find a long-term solution.
The Red Sox are reportedly calling up 28-year-old switch-hitting infielder Abraham Toro from Triple-A to help fill the void at first base. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe was the first to report the news via social media.
"The Red Sox are calling up Abraham Toro, per source," Speier wrote on Bluesky. "Toro had been excellent in Worcester- hitting .323/.417/.500. Versatile switch hitter."
Toro has played in parts of six major league seasons for the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, and Oakland Athletics. He joined the Red Sox on a minor league deal in spring training and opted to remain with the organization after missing out on the Opening Day roster.
Toro is also not on the 40-man roster at the moment, so the Red Sox will either have to move someone to the 60-day injured list (there are a few candidates here) or designate someone for assignment.
In 365 career big-league games, Toro owns a .220/.285/.353 slash line, 34 home runs, 134 RBI, and an OPS+ of 80. He's only played 15 major league games at first base, but he had five appearances there in Worcester to start the season.
The Red Sox could certainly keep their eyes open for opportunities to add more experienced major leaguers, or give an opportunity to a younger player like Vaughn Grissom in due time. But for now, Toro has to make the most of this new lifeline at the major league level.
