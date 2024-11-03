Red Sox Called 'Doomsday' Option For Superstar In Line For $180M
There will be more and more speculation each day about who the Boston Red Sox could and should target this winter in free agency.
Action is starting to pick up across Major League Baseball, with the World Series now behind us, and it seems like the Red Sox are going to be active. Boston has money to spend and already has been linked in different ways to a variety of top-tier options.
None of the speculation matters unless the Red Sox actually offer deals to players this winter. One player who has been mentioned and Boston was called a "doomsday" fit for is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes by FanSided's Zach Pressnell.
"As stated above, the biggest nightmare scenario for the Orioles would be Burnes landing in the (American League) East," Pressnell said. "The New York Yankees already have a ton of pitchers competing for their rotation, while also going after a historic Juan Soto extension, so they're out. The Rays could sign him, but it wouldn't exactly be a nightmare situation for the Orioles. All that leaves is the Boston Red Sox, who would be the worst possible AL East team for the Orioles to lose their ace to.
"Boston is going to be very aggressive in free agency this offseason. They were just a few players away from being serious World Series contenders in 2025. Oftentimes, they're connected to free-agent starters like Jack Flaherty or Max Fried...But if the Red Sox had their pick of the litter, they would want Burnes. And Boston has the money to acquire him if they get very aggressive. Not only would Burnes landing in Boston put him in the Orioles' division, but it would add one of the best pitchers in the league to a very talented team."
Burnes is one of the top pitchers in baseball and would give the team a bonafide ace for years to come. The Red Sox got a good look at him as a member of the Baltimore Orioles this year. He's projected to get a $180 million deal and it should be from Boston.
