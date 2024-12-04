Red Sox Called 'Logical Fit' For Projected $54M Yankees All-Star
Before the offseason ends, the Boston Red Sox surely will add more high-leverage pieces to the bullpen.
Boston's bullpen struggled last year and has two important pieces available in free agency right now in Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin. The Red Sox have some intriguing pieces who didn't play a role in 2024 but could in 2025 including Liam Hendriks and maybe even Michael Fulmer. Boston also signed seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman on Tuesday.
But, the Red Sox will need to add more. The free agent reliever market hasn't really started to move yet so luckily there are a lot of options out there for the taking.
One player that was floated as a "logical fit" for the Red Sox is fellow New York Yankees All-Star reliever Clay Holmes by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"(Justin Wilson) won’t be the last bullpen addition for the Red Sox, who could still play at the high end of a slowly moving market," Cotillo said. "Free agents Tanner Scott, Carlos Estevez, Jeff Hoffman, Clay Holmes, A.J. Minter, Kirby Yates, and Tommy Kahnle are all logical fits for an unsettled group that’s expected to feature some combination of Liam Hendriks and Justin Slaten at the back end.
"Of course, a spending spree on relief arms is much more likely if Soto goes elsewhere and there’s plenty of cash to burn."
Holmes had an up-and-down year with the Yankees in 2024 but still finished with a 3.14 ERA across 67 appearances. Now, he's projected to get a four-year, $54 million deal. That's affordable and could add another important piece to the Boston bullpen. Boston already reportedly signed one former Yankee, why not another?
