Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Called 'Most Likely' Landing Spot For Nine-Figure All-Star

What will the Red Sox do over the next few weeks?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 24, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An image outside Fenway Park on an empty Jersey Street before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An image outside Fenway Park on an empty Jersey Street before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

When will the Alex Bregman sweepstakes come to an end?

Things have started to pick up across Major League Baseball over the last few days free agency-wise. The Toronto Blue Jays signed Anthony Santander to a reported $92.5 million and the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

The Red Sox have been quiet recently, but that could absolutely change. Bregman is out there for the taking and continues to be linked to the Red Sox. The New York Post's Jon Heyman went on MLB Network and even said that the Red Sox are the "most likely" landing spot for him.

"Bregman is an interesting one," Heyman said. "I do believe it's going to work out great for him because right now I'm hearing that five teams are in it. I'm not sure exactly who the five teams are, but most likely, probably the Red Sox. I understand he likely would have to play second base and he's willing to do it. I've seen him take grounders at short, he's great at short. He's an incredible defender and won a Gold Glove last year. I think he fits them and they have not made a big signing to this point...To me, I think they are the most likely as we sit here at this moment to sign Alex Bregman.”

Clearly, competition seems to be stiff for him, but a move just makes too much sense. He's going to likely land a deal over $100 million this offseason and Boston absolutely can afford it. Keep an eye on Boston for Bregman.

More MLB: Projecting Red Sox's Top Remaining Possible Move Of Offseason

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News