Red Sox Called 'Most Likely' Landing Spot For Nine-Figure All-Star
When will the Alex Bregman sweepstakes come to an end?
Things have started to pick up across Major League Baseball over the last few days free agency-wise. The Toronto Blue Jays signed Anthony Santander to a reported $92.5 million and the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.
The Red Sox have been quiet recently, but that could absolutely change. Bregman is out there for the taking and continues to be linked to the Red Sox. The New York Post's Jon Heyman went on MLB Network and even said that the Red Sox are the "most likely" landing spot for him.
"Bregman is an interesting one," Heyman said. "I do believe it's going to work out great for him because right now I'm hearing that five teams are in it. I'm not sure exactly who the five teams are, but most likely, probably the Red Sox. I understand he likely would have to play second base and he's willing to do it. I've seen him take grounders at short, he's great at short. He's an incredible defender and won a Gold Glove last year. I think he fits them and they have not made a big signing to this point...To me, I think they are the most likely as we sit here at this moment to sign Alex Bregman.”
Clearly, competition seems to be stiff for him, but a move just makes too much sense. He's going to likely land a deal over $100 million this offseason and Boston absolutely can afford it. Keep an eye on Boston for Bregman.
