Red Sox Calling Up Kyle Harrison, Top Piece From Rafael Devers Trade: Report
With the September stretch run beginning to unravel, the Boston Red Sox are pulling no punches. Every game is finally being treated like the biggest of the season.
Boston had an opening in its rotation after dropping Walker Buehler, who was ultimately released and signed by the Philadelphia Phillies. It appears top prospect Payton Tolle will assume the role of No. 5 starter for now, but the Red Sox will also need another arm to cover starts when Tolle is unavailable after only four days' rest.
With their latest roster decision, it appears they have the final piece of the puzzle.
Kyle Harrison reportedly being recalled from Triple-A Worcester
The Red Sox are calling up left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, according to Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. With no starter announced for Wednesday's game against hte Cleveland Guardians, it appears likely that Harrison will get the nod for that series finale.
"Kyle Harrison is leaving Polar Park with his bags packed. He’s headed up to Boston," Cassell wrote.
The Red Sox have yet to announce a roster move, which will require optioning someone to Triple-A. Harrison is already on the team's 40-man roster, as he was on the Giants' major league team at the time of the trade.
Harrison, 23, was the headlining piece of the Rafael Devers trade, which saw the Red Sox acquire four players from the San Francisco Giants for the three-time All-Star designated hitter. Once the top pitching prospect in the Giants organization, he's made 35 starts and pitched 182 2/3 innings already in the major leagues (4.48 ERA).
Though he wasn't always sharp, Harrison put up a 3.65 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Worcester after the trade. In 49 1/3 innings, he struck out 48 batters. He improved dramatically in August, pitching to a 2.35 ERA in five starts.
Because of the way the Red Sox's schedule works out, they can pitch Harrison on Wednesday, then again on Sept. 10 against the Athletics, while having Tolle pitch the next game and get a full week's rest on both occasions. But we'll await manager Alex Cora's final say on what the two lefties' roles will be.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Keep $159 Million Superstar In High-Stakes Bidding War