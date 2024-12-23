Red Sox-Cardinals Mock Trade Would Swap Hurler For 8-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox offense is going to look different by the time Opening Day gets here. That much at least seems to be the truth.
It's unclear who the Red Sox will add, but they need to add balance to the lineup. The Red Sox were lefty-heavy in 2024 and now that is even more the case with Tyler O'Neill leaving the team to sign with the Baltimore Orioles.
Boston jumped at a big trade already this offseason as it landed Garrett Crochet. But since then, there haven't been any seismic moves. The Red Sox have made some depth signings, but nothing game-changing.
The Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in baseball and plenty of money to spend. There could be fireworks at some point. Because of the Red Sox's need for right-handed hitting and a continuous link to St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell made a hypothetical deal to bring the eight-time All-Star to Boston.
"Here's a deal that could send Arenado to the Red Sox, leaving the Yankees watching: Boston Red Sox acquire: 3B Nolan Arenado, $17 million (and) St. Louis Cardinals receive: RHP Richard Fitts (No. 10 prospect)," Pressnell said. "In this deal, the Red Sox would acquire Arenado and $17 million to help pay for the rest of his contract. For the Red Sox to make this deal, we would also have to assume they're trading away Triston Casas to acquire a starting pitcher.
"That would free up first base for Rafael Devers to slide over while Arenado slots in at third base. In return, the Cardinals would be acquiring pitching prospect Richard Fitts. Fitts is the Red Sox's 10th-ranked prospect. The right-hander has been excellent in nearly 400 career minor-league innings. He cracked the big leagues for four starts in 2024 when he posted a sub-2.00 ERA in about 20 innings."
This seems like it could be fair for both sides. Boston would get the superstar plus some cash for an intriguing prospect. This would be good for Boston.
