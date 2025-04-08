Red Sox Catcher Connor Wong Gives 'Frustrated' Reaction To IL Placement
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong caught a tough break during the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
After being hit on the hand during a swing from outfielder George Springer that resulted in catcher's interference, Wong suffered a broken pinkie, according to multiple reports. The Red Sox still have not announced a move, but manager Alex Cora confirmed he will be placed on the injured list.
Boston will turn to Carlos Narváez, who came into the season with only six games of major league experience, as their starter for the time being. Meanwhile, Blake Sabol, who was acquired via trade from the San Francisco Giants in January, will be recalled from Triple-A to be the backup.
The Red Sox also made a commitment to Wong as their starter when they traded top prospect Kyle Teel, who reached Triple-A last season and could have been an injury replacement option if he was still in the organization, for Garrett Crochet in December.
Wong, who had a miniature breakout season in 2024 in his fourth season with the big-league club, had understandably low spirits after the game, sharing his belief with reporters that the injury was a case of wrong place, wrong time.
“I’m obviously frustrated,” Wong said, per MLB.com's Ian Browne. “I feel like that’s something we go over, who the potential catcher's interference people are. I knew that going in [against Springer]. I felt like I was in a good spot and [it was] just bad luck I think.”
Meanwhile, Narváez, who is off to a much better start than Wong at the plate this season, sounded off on Wong's contributions to the club, but said he is ready to assume the starting role.
“Connor has been a very important piece for us, and he will continue to be,” Narváez said, per Browne. “I want to take the opportunity with accountability. Hopefully, Connor gets well soon. In the meantime, I’m going to take a lot of accountability to help the team win every game.”
There's no telling at this point how long Wong might be out. One can't help but feel for him, as being taken out of commission 11 games into a season is a tough break. But the Red Sox have to soldier on.
