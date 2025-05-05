Red Sox Caught In Crosshairs Of $56 Million Trade Rumors
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of talent in the starting rotation despite the fact that both Walker Buehler and Kutter Crawford are hurt right now.
There’s still a lot of talent here, but there’s also been a lot of trade speculation about who the team could add. Newsweek’s Andrew Wright joined in and floated Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara.
"Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins," Wright said. "Prior to the season, Alcántara was expected to be the most-targeted starting pitcher at this season's trade deadline. But with his early struggles, that may not be the case anymore.
"Alcántara has an 8.31 ERA through six starts and just 19 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched. He's allowed multiple runs in each of his six starts and does not look like the pitcher that won the NL Cy Young award just two seasons ago. Because of those blown-up stats, Boston may be able to pull off a trade for Alcántara without giving up its entire farm system. A change of scenery from a bad Marlins team to a playoff contending Red Sox team could do wonders for the 29-year-old right-hander."
It’s not the first time and likely won’t be the last that Alcántara is mentioned as a fit for Boston. It would be great to land a guy like him. He’s on a five-year, $56 million deal that also has a club option for the 2027 season. That's a pretty great deal for a pitcher of his caliber.
But, the context of the speculation in this case doesn’t make sense. It was framed as a way to replace Buehler, but it already has been said that his stint on the Injured List, at least right now, seems like it will be a short time rather than anything really long.
There’s almost no chance Alcántara is getting moved until closer to the July 31st trade deadline. It would be great to get him, but the Red Sox have more pressing short-term issues.
