Red Sox Coach Takes Firm Jarren Duran Stance After Latest Fan Incident
Jarren Duran wears his heart on his sleeve, for better or worse.
The Boston Red Sox outfielder plays with his hair on fire every night, and has well-documented struggles with mental health and self-doubt. He's also had some newsworthy run-ins with fans in the last two seasons.
Last August, Duran was suspended two games for directing a homophobic slur at a fan. This April, a spectator in Cleveland made light of his attempt to take his own life, which led to the fan's lifetime ban from the stadium. On Tuesday, Duran yelled something profane, though far less offensive (warning: explicit) at another Fenway Park patron.
Red Sox Triple-A manager has Jarren Duran's back
The online reaction to Duran's most recent outburst was split, with some calling the 28-year-old immature and others defending his slip-up in the heat of the moment. Count Triple-A Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy in the latter camp.
On Wednesday, Duran was inducted into the WooSox Hall of Fame, and in his induction speech, Tracy alluded to the outfielder's occasional slip-ups while glowing about his overall character.
"He's one of the most emotional players I've ever coached, but it stems from a relentless desire to be great, and also to prove people wrong," Tracy said of Duran, via Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive. "He's an incredible teammate, earning the trust of those around him with his 'nobody messes with my guys' attitude.
"If you happen to attend one game and catch one instance of emotion from him, you may be inclined to judge. If you get to spend an entire season with him like I did, ... you fall in love with him. You fall in love with his abilities, you fall in love with his hard-nosed play, but most of all, you fall in love with how he relentlessly defends his own."
As Duran approaches another offseason that's sure to be full of lots more speculation about his future in Boston, fans' strong opinions about his character and whether he fits into the long-term picture with the Red Sox will continue to be divided. But whenever someone from the organization speaks about him in a public forum, they consistently have his back.
