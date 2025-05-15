Red Sox Could Acquire 179-Homer First Baseman In Blockbuster Trade With Brewers
As the Boston Red Sox try to break their .500 curse, first base remains the most obvious roster hole.
It's been nearly two weeks now since starter Triston Casas tore his patellar tendon, and the Red Sox are rolling with two players at first base who were in Triple-A at the time of the injury. Nick Sogard and Abraham Toro are good organizational depth pieces, but won't hit enough to justify starts at first base.
Though the Red Sox have depth at lots of other positions, one thing they're still a bit short on overall is right-handed power. There's a case to be made that rather than moving Rafael Devers to first base, Boston should use the opening as an excuse to add a first baseman who can combat that shortage.
To that end, one baseball writer is suggesting a deal for the Sox to land a National League Central masher.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins as a potential trade target for the Red Sox this summer.
"The Red Sox have yet to make an outside move to address the loss of Triston Casas to a season-ending knee injury. Instead, they've turned to Abraham Toro, Nick Sogard and the now-injured Romy González," Reuter wrote.
"They could use the opening on the infield as a way to get top prospect Marcelo Mayer into the lineup, but a trade for someone like Rhys Hoskins... also remains a real possibility."
Hoskins, 32, is having a resurgent year after a mediocre 2024, which saw him returning from a torn ACL. He's slashing .292/.396/.462, and the fact that he only has five home runs suggests that there's even more in the tank if he taps into his considerable power reserves.
On the whole, Hoskins has 179 career home runs in parts of eight seasons. He averages 35 jacks per 162 games.
With a salary of $18 million this year, Hoskins would make a slight dent in the Red Sox's payroll ahead of free agency. But the main issue is whether or not Milwaukee, division winners in three of the last four seasons, can be convinced to sell.
