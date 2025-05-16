Red Sox Could Acquire .825 OPS 1st Baseman In Surprise Blockbuster With NL West Team
With all due respect to Nick Sogard, the Boston Red Sox still need to figure out a long-term solution at first base.
Maybe that solution is still Rafael Devers, but there's reason to believe the Red Sox will back off that stance if their franchise player remains resistant to the idea of moving to a new position. Otherwise, moving a middle infielder like Marcelo Mayer or Trevor Story to first base seems far-fetched.
The Red Sox will at least passively monitor the trade market for first basemen this summer in case a team with a solid bat at the position suddenly decides to sell. And one baseball writer has a target in mind who would be a surprise trade candidate indeed.
On Thursday, Athlon's Jake Elman named Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, who was already traded once this year and is headed for free agency in November, as a possible Red Sox trade target ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.
"Naylor played a career-high 152 games last year, and he’s only missed one so far," Elman wrote. "He’d provide durability and power at a position that the Red Sox desperately need both of if they’re to remain in the playoff hunt.
"Given his contract situation, Naylor shouldn’t cost the Red Sox too much. Unfortunately for Diamondbacks fans, they shouldn’t plan on seeing Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer suit up at Chase Field come Opening Day 2026."
Naylor, 27, sports a .299 batting average and .825 OPS so far this season through 43 games. He's also got a knack for driving in runs, with 108 RBI last season, which was 25 more than anyone on the Red Sox.
The obvious issue here is that the Diamondbacks would have to at least fall into purgatory in terms of the playoff race, if not out of contention altogether. They brought in Naylor with the expectation that he would help keep their lineup among the best in the sport, and so far, that's what he's done.
Red Sox fans shouldn't hold their breath on a potential Naylor acquisition, but it's an idea to keep on the back burner if the two teams go in opposite directions over the next month-plus.
