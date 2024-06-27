Rockies Could Trade Intriguing Hurler; Should Red Sox Join Sweepstakes?
The Boston Red Sox certainly could use another starting pitcher right now.
Boston has surprised people and currently boasts an impressive 43-37 record. The Red Sox currently hold an American League Wild Card spot but likely will need to add at the trade deadline if they want to get back to the postseason.
The Red Sox still have work to do and the rotation is the clear area that needs an upgrade. Boston's rotation has been great this season but currently is undermanned with Garrett Whitlock out.
If the Red Sox want to add to the rotation without paying a massive price, one player who could make a lot of sense is Colorado Rockies veteran hurler Cal Quantrill. He is having a strong season and "could be on the move," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Rockies probably have the fewest trade chips to dangle, though right-handed starter Cal Quantrill, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks, and catcher Elias Díaz (currently on the 10-day IL) could be on the move before the deadline," Feinsand said.
Quantrill is under team control in 2025 and has a 3.50 ERA in 16 starts so far this season. He is just 29 years old and certainly could add another dimension to the Boston rotation.
The veteran righty has shined for Colorado this season and already has racked up three wins above replacement. If he was on the Red Sox, he would rank third in wins above replacement behind just Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck.
He likely wouldn't cost as much as some of the other options available. Why not go get him?
