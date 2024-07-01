Red Sox Could Acquire Ex-Yankees Stud On Trade Block To Boost Offense
What's next for the Boston Red Sox?
Boston has performed above expectations so far this season and unless something major happens has performed too well to sell. The trade deadline quickly is approaching and now is less than a month away and a Boston sell-off would be devastating to fans after a better-than-expected first half of the season.
The Red Sox have won too much this season to justify a major firesale and a more likely option is adding depth at this point. It would be surprising to see Boston make a blockbuster trade because it won't deal any of its top three prospects.
Boston is in range to fight for a playoff spot so adding some more offensive depth for a cheap price might make sense. One player who could help is Oakland Athletics utility man Miguel Andújar. There's a solid chance he could end up getting moved this summer ahead of the deadline as teams have started scouting the Oakland Athletics, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Teams have begun sending their top scouts to watch the Oakland A’s because of their surplus of relievers and outfielders available at the trade deadline, featuring outfielders Brent Rooker and Miguel Andújar, along with relievers Austin Adams, Scott Alexander, Lucas Erceg, and T.J. McFarland," Nightengale said.
Boston is pretty set in the outfield right now, but Andújar could help at first base and designated hitter. He has plenty of experience in the American League East after spending the first five-plus seasons of his big league career with the New York Yankees.
He finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and has spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Athletics since leaving the team. In 2018 he launched 27 home runs and drove in 97 runs while shining with New York.
Andújar has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his career but is healthy now and thriving with Oakland. He has appeared in 32 games so far this season and is slashing .305/.333/.398 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. Boston could use some more offensive depth and Andújar could provide it.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Placed On Trade Block Making Reunion Possible