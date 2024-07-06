Red Sox Could Acquire Former Fan-Favorite In Deadline Swap With Blue Jays
What will the Boston Red Sox do this summer at the trade deadline?
Well, we won't have to wait much longer to find out. The trade deadline is just a few weeks away now and it's looking like Boston will end up buying rather than selling. Boston has been red-hot over the last month and would have a playoff spot if the season ended today.
There is real reason to have hope about the current Red Sox squad and they would be even better if they could add another right-handed bat to the middle of the lineup.
Boston surely will have a few options to choose from this summer and one that was called a "potential fit" for the Red Sox was former fan-favorite Justin Turner by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Turner may not be producing the power numbers he once did -- he has five home runs and 27 RBIs in 74 games this season -- but the 39-year-old can still hit," Feinsand said. "Turner slashed .343/.465/.449 (.914 OPS) in 22 games in June, walking 15 times against 13 strikeouts. The veteran is owed approximately $6 million this year and will be a free agent this offseason. Potential fits: (Seattle Mariners), Red Sox."
Turner didn't want to leave Boston this past offseason but the Red Sox chose to go in a different direction. Although that is the case, it could make sense to bring him back at this point and it sounds like the Toronto Blue Jays will end up trading him. Be on the lookout for a reunion in Boston.
