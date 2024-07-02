Red Sox Could Add Ex-All-Star, Batting Champion After Surprising Move
If the Boston Red Sox want to add a little more infield depth, they can now at a low price.
It already has been said that the Red Sox have shown interest in adding a short-term option at shortstop with Trevor Story out for the season and top prospect Marcelo Mayer close to making the jump to the big leagues.
There have been rumblings that the Red Sox could look to add through a trade this summer but may not need to. One player who was mentioned as an option is former Miami Marlins infielder Tim Anderson but a trade wouldn't needed right now as he reportedly was designated for assignment on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald's Craig Mish.
"Marlins have DFA’d Tim Anderson," Mish said.
Anderson has mightily struggled this season and was slashing .214/.237/.226 in 65 games played with the Marlins. While this is the case, he still should be considered as an option for the Red Sox. He was an All-Star in 2021 and 2022 and was the American League batting champion in 2019.
He has struggled so far this season and didn't have a great campaign in 2023, but he still is just 31 years old and could be a cheap option at shortstop for Boston.
While landing Anderson may not be as big of a move as it once would have been considered, it still could help. He is a career .278 hitter in nine years and should be considered a bounce-back candidate.
Why not take a chance on him?
