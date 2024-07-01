Red Sox Linked To Possible Batting Champion In Trade By Prominent Insider
The Boston Red Sox currently are ahead of schedule.
Boston had extremely low expectations heading into the 2024 season but has outperformed them so far over halfway through the season. The Red Sox are in contention for a playoff spot and now July officially is here so there should be a plethora of trades on the horizon with the deadline approaching.
Although the Red Sox have made it known they don't want to spend heavily over the last few years, this team is one worth investing in. Boston's offense has struggled at times due to injuries but the surprising starting rotation has kept the club in playoff contention. While this is the case, its depth is being tested.
The Red Sox need to add some help to the rotation and also some help in the middle infield. Boston should be doing everything it can to get back to the postseason and one player who recently was floated as a possible option who could help is Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The middle infield is another area of potential improvement," Rosenthal said. "A rental shortstop would be ideal with (Trevor Story) expected back next season and (Marcelo Mayer) close to the majors. None is likely to be available, but Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo, who leads the American League with a .317 batting average, would be a useful addition. And he is under club control through 2025."
Rengifo has been a revelation for the Angels this season and would give Boston a much-needed boost. He can play all over the field but could settle into second base nicely for the Red Sox. Plus, he has a real chance of winning the American League batting title this season as he currently leads the league with an impressive .317 batting average.
Boston's offense needs a boost, and Rengifo would be a very solid option to do so. At this point, why not add and make a run at a postseason spot?
