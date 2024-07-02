Ex-Yankees Star 'Could Hit' Market; Red Sox Should Join Bidding For Old Foe
If the Boston Red Sox want to get back to the playoffs this season an addition to the starting rotation almost seems like a necessity.
Boston lost Lucas Giolito for the season before it even began and now also doesn't have Garrett Whitlock after he suffered a tough injury of his own.
The Red Sox have performed significantly above expectations this season but their starting rotation is being tested and is undermanned. An addition would help in a major way and one player who would make a lot of sense is current New York Mets and former New York Yankees star pitcher Luis Severino.
Severino has returned to form with the Mets and "could hit the market" this summer, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"(The Mets) are a rare fortunate contender that won’t need rotation or positional aid," Heyman said. "They, in fact, maybe the only contending team that may trade from their stash of starters while still staying in the race, as our Mike Puma reported. Jose Butto, Christian Scott, and (Tylor Megill) are extras now, meaning vets like Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana or even Luis Severino could hit the market."
Severino has been mentioned as an option for the Red Sox before and Boston even expressed interest in him in free agency before the 2024 campaign kicked off. If the Mets are listening to offers for him, Boston would be the perfect landing spot.
The Red Sox likely could land him without giving up one of their top-three prospects and then they could attempt to convince him to stick around for the foreseeable future.
