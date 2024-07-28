Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Could Add Giants' All-Star Lefty Hurler To Strengthen Bullpen

Boston needs bullpen reinforcements, but who will they buy from?

Colin Keane

Jun 16, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers (33) pitches during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox have about 48 hours left to fulfill one of their top needs: relief pitching.

Boston executed two good deals this week with the additions of James Paxton and Danny Jansen, but there’s more work to be done.

The Red Sox need at least one more quality reliever if they have their sights set on fall baseball. Conveniently for Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, the market for relievers is expanding as the deadline rapidly approaches.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that the San Francisco Giants are selling one of their veteran bullpen arms: lefty Taylor Rogers.

“Rival GMs believe the Giants will sell, and besides their big three free-agent pickups, will shop players like reliever Taylor Rogers, starter Alex Cobb, outfielders Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski, and infielder Wilmer Flores,” Nightengale said.

Rogers, 33, was an All-Star in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins. He has a 1-3 record this year with the Giants to go along with a 2.27 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

Rogers would supply the Red Sox clubhouse with experience and Boston’s pen would benefit from the acquisition of a left-hander.

If he hasn’t already, Breslow should give Giants general manager Pete Putila a call and inquire about the price for Rogers.

Colin Keane

