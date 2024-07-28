Red Sox Unexpected Trade Target On Tigers Called 'Name To Watch' By Insider
The Boston Red Sox are still searching for right-handed bats.
With the trade deadline two days away, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will likely go sleepless until Tuesday evening as he looks to add to Boston’s lineup.
An infusion of power would be healthy for the Red Sox, which is why Breslow is reportedly considering Josh Bell of the Miami Marlins.
Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics is another righty slugger linked to Boston.
Bell and Rooker would be excellent gets for Breslow, but both players are attracting many buyers. Who are Breslow’s other options?
One sleeper addition for Boston could be Andy Ibáñez of the Detroit Tigers.
On Saturday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Ibáñez should be available as the trade deadline reaches its eleventh hour.
“Detroit's Andy Ibáñez is one name to watch amid the run on right-handed bats in the trade market,” Morosi said. “Ibáñez has a 1.021 OPS in 90 PA against LHP this season.”
Ibáñez isn’t a power hitter, but his .284/ .322/ .433 slash line would be a more than welcome addition to the Red Sox lineup, especially from the right side of the plate. Ibáñez also plays second base, which is a position of questionable depth for Boston.
Breslow has executed a solid deadline thus far with the additions of James Paxton and Danny Jansen, but the Red Sox need more.
Adding Ibáñez would be another savvy move for Breslow, and one that would undoubtedly improve Boston’s chances of a playoff run.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Add Diamondbacks 'Stalwart' Hurler To Fortify Bullpen