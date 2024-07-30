Red Sox Could Be In Brutal Bidding War With Yankees For Angels Bats, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees simply can never get out of each other’s way, even when the trade deadline is concerned.
As both Boston and New York enter the eleventh hour before the deadline with needs yet unmet, a fierce bidding war could momentarily ensue.
The Red Sox and Yankees are both still searching for plate production, and each franchise is on the phone with the Los Angeles Angels about two players.
MLB Network’s insider Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that Boston, New York, and other teams are asking about Luis Rengifo and Taylor Ward.
“The Angels could move Luis Rengifo and/or Taylor Ward today,” Morosi said. “The Yankees, Red Sox, and Pirates have inquired on the Angels' available bats.”
Boston has been on the hunt for right-handed hitters and they’d be elated to land either Ward or Rengifo, the latter of whom would be especially beneficial given his capacity to play second base. There’s a reason Rengifo has been linked to Boston over the past couple of weeks.
The Red Sox entered Tuesday one game back of the third spot in the American League Wild Card race. The Yankees have a four and a half game cushion in the same race.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has a slim margin of error as he speaks with the Angels about Rengifo and Ward.
Falling short of a trade for either player would be one thing, but watching the Yankees acquire them instead would be a demoralizing way to end July.
