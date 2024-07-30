Red Sox Willing To Pay 'Painful Prospect Price' For Giants Ace, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox are still in the hunt for one of the best starting pitchers on the market, but he will come at an enormous price.
Boston added an arm to its rotation by reuniting with James Paxton over the weekend, but the Red Sox still need more.
Starting pitchers are flying off the board and time is running out for Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to acquire another hurler.
The Red Sox have been loosely linked to Garrett Crochet, but with Crochet’s status unknowable, Breslow could be ramping up discussions with the San Francisco Giants about two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported on Tuesday morning that not only are the Red Sox likely interested in Snell, they would fork over a significant prospect haul to obtain Snell.
“The Giants' trade of Soler and Luke Jackson to the Braves reduced their future financial exposure but also indicated they might continue to sell,” Bowden said. “They hold arguably the best trade chip: No pitcher or player could get a better return at the deadline than Blake Snell.”
“The Yankees, Red Sox and Orioles, along with other teams, would be interested in acquiring Snell and likely willing to pay a painful prospect price, especially given how he's pitched over his past four starts (0.75 ERA over four outings in July).”
With a trio of American League East contenders lining up for Snell’s services, the final hours before Tuesday’s night’s deadline are about to get mighty interesting.
Will Breslow be willing and able to outbid Baltimore and New York for Snell?
More MLB: Red Sox Could Add Setup Man 'Drawing Significant Interest' For Relief Help