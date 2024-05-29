Red Sox Star 'Up For Grabs' As Trade Deadline Chatter Starts To Pick Up
The Boston Red Sox certainly will make at least a move or two over the next few months.
Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow hasn't been shy since taking over the role and already has made a handful of trades. With the deadline coming this summer, Boston surely will make moves -- whether it ends up buying or selling.
No matter what ends up happening, Boston will be busy and one player who is "up for grabs" is star closer Kenley Jansen, according to Bleacher Report's Brandon Scott.
"Kenley Jansen is as obvious a trade candidate as you will find," Scott said. "He has an expiring contract on a team likely on the outside looking in at the (American League) Wild Card picture. The Boston Red Sox are behind the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the AL East race. They trail the (Baltimore Orioles), Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card.
"Regardless of whether the Red Sox compete for a spot in the postseason, they can do it with or without Jansen, who is making $16 million this season before becoming a free agent...As talented as the Los Angeles Dodgers are, they could use some bullpen help. Jansen was Boston's lone All-Star last season. This year, he's made 18 appearances with a 3.06 ERA and 1.25 WHIP."
Jansen's name continues to be brought up as a trade option and it wouldn't be shocking to see a deal get done. He has been great since signing with Boston ahead of the 2023 season and has been everything the team could've hoped for.
While this is the case, it sounds like his days in Boston are numbered.
More MLB: Dodgers Could Make Deadline Deal With Red Sox For Star According To Insider