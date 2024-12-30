Red Sox Could Land $85 Million Slugger From Cubs In This 3-Player Blockbuster
For all the talk of the Boston Red Sox needing a right-handed hitter, there's been surprisingly little buzz about doing so via trade.
It's all been free agency talk, and that makes sense, since hitters are signing for more reasonable price tags than pitchers this winter. But so far, the Red Sox haven't landed a single position player in free agency this winter, let alone a high-powered righty bat.
However, most of the free-agent options are running out, and it doesn't seem as though the Red Sox are particularly close to landing any of the remaining big names like Alex Bregman or Anthony Santander. At some point, they may need to shift their focus to trade talks.
If there's one right-handed bat on the trade market that ought to pique the Red Sox's interest, it should be Chicago Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki. The 30-year-old has two years remaining on the five-year, $85 million deal he signed with Chicago, and owns an impressive 128 career OPS+.
What might it take for the Red Sox to acquire Suzuki? Here's a potential trade package involving two solid prospects that would interest Chicago:
Red Sox get: OF Seiya Suzuki
Cubs get: INF Yoeilin Cespedes (Red Sox No. 5 prospect, per MLB.com), RHP Hunter Dobbins (No. 16).
Cespedes is a 19-year-old with advanced plate discipline and well-rounded tools, a potential future replacement for Dansby Swanson at shortstop. Meanwhile, Dobbins looks ready to make his big-league debut in 2025 and profiles as a future back-end starting pitcher.
Suzuki's swing would play well at Fenway Park and he'd be able to handle left-field duties on top of getting the lion's share of the designated hitter at-bats once top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell arrive in Boston. He could be a 30-homer bat to replace Tyler O'Neill, but with fewer strikeouts.
Ironically enough, acquiring one Japanese star might mean the Red Sox would have to ship one away. The designated hitter role in Boston is currently occupied by Masataka Yoshida, who signed a similar deal to Suzuki's ($95 million) and has three years remaining on his contract.
Would both sides accept this deal? No one can say for sure, but it would give the two front offices plenty to think about.
