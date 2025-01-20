Red Sox Could Land Unexpected Asset From Cardinals In Nolan Arenado Trade
The Boston Red Sox could call the St. Louis Cardinals in the coming weeks and initiate a different trade than most Red Sox fans expect.
Boston has been linked to the Cardinals’ 33-year-old, 10-time Gold Glover Nolan Arenado for a long time. Though he’s on the decline, Arenado would provide the Red Sox with a much-needed right-handed bat.
But what if Boston was able to snag another, even more valuable asset from St. Louis as part of an Arenado deal?
It’s an idea that NESN’s Adam London explored on Sunday night.
“Arenado has been attached to the Red Sox in trade rumors for quite a while,” London said.
“What the Red Sox really need, however, is a lights-out pitcher in the back end of their bullpen. And Boston potentially could make that addition in the same swap that sends Arenado to Fenway Park.”
“There reportedly have been no contract extension talks between (Ryan) Helsley and the Cardinals as of mid-January.”
“That should intrigue the Red Sox, who needed to improve their bullpen this offseason but haven’t substantially done so yet. Asking to include Helsley in a trade with Arenado obviously would increase the Cardinals’ return request, but Boston theoretically could be open to a more costly trade if it’s keen on extending Helsley. And with the right-hander only six months removed from his 30th birthday, a long-term deal for Helsley shouldn’t scare Craig Breslow and company.”
“A deal for Arenado and Helsley might be one of the more prudent moves Boston could make at this juncture.”
Helsley is coming off an outstanding year in which he was Major League Baseball’s saves leader, earning Helsley National League Reliever of the Year honors, an All-MLB First Team nod, and his second All-Star appearance.
It might seem odd for St. Louis to part ways with Helsley in the prime of his career, but perhaps they are looking ahead to next offseason and aren’t keen on giving him a new deal.
As such, it would make sense for the Cardinals to get what would likely be a substantial return from Boston for Arenado and Helsley while they still can.
More MLB: Alex Bregman Prefers Red Sox, New Report Suggests: 'Has Dominated At Fenway'