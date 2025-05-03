Red Sox Could Make Loud Statement After Triston Casas Injury
The Boston Red Sox have a massive decision in front of them right now.
First baseman Triston Casas suffered a "significant" injury on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. He was running to first base in the second inning of Friday's tilt and awkwardly hit the ground shortly after. It was shared that he ruptured his left patellar tendon. It's unclear how much time he will miss, but things aren't looking good.
There's one move that would be a pretty loud statement. There was speculation throughout the offseason and Spring Training about the chances of Rafael Devers shifting to first base. That didn't happen and he's been the team designated hitter all season to this point. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared the latest update about the star slugger, but noted a move would be unlikely.
"There are two big-name outside-the-box options that the Red Sox likely won’t consider: Roman Anthony and Rafael Devers," Cotillo said. "Moving either of them to first base would represent a major shakeup — and a departure from what the Red Sox want to do...
"Devers, who was moved to designated hitter this year to accommodate the addition of Alex Bregman, has never played first base at any level of the professional ranks. Asking him to do so now, in the middle of a season in which he has had zero in-game defensive work, would be a tall ask. It can’t be entirely ruled out (wouldn’t Devers welcome a return to the field?) but is by no means a likely option. And it’s too early to entertain what the eventual, potential return of Masataka Yoshida could mean for the positional mix."
Wouldn't that be something? It's unfortunate that Casas currently is injured. Hopefully, he can get back on the field as fast as possible. If it ends up resulting in Devers shifting to first base and Yoshida back in the lineup, that would be pretty wild.
