Red Sox Could Reunite With Four-Time All-Star In Surprising Trade
The Boston Red Sox could make a surprising trade reuniting them with a player who hasn’t been away from the team for long.
Boston’s situation at the closer spot has been solid, but that doesn’t mean chief baseball officer Craig Breslow won’t look to add another late-inning arm before the deadline.
Breslow is well aware that Aroldis Chapman is 37 years old. Bringing in another closer-type as insurance for Chapman or to serve as a setup man would be wise.
What about bringing back Kenley Jansen? The four-time All-Star left Boston to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels in February, but he might be on the move again, according to MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger.
“Kenley Jansen looks terrific,” Amsinger said last week during MLB Tonight.
“The (Los Angeles) Angels just don't look good right now. Last week and a half, they've been terrible. Kenley looks great. And if this future Hall of Famer wants to be in a winning environment, the velocity, (and) the spin are all a plus. Kenley will be on the move.”
Other than one dud outing versus the Detroit Tigers, Jansen has been more than serviceable so far in 2025, and many contenders will be interested in him if he does indeed hit the market (not excluding the New York Yankees).
If Breslow believes Justin Slaten will keep developing into a reliable closer-type, a move for Jansen might not be on the menu.
But with Jansen’s deal expiring, there’s not much risk involved with acquiring him, or at least, inquiring with the Angels about what it would take to pry him away.
