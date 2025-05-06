Red Sox-Phillies Trade Idea Sends 29-Year-Old All-Star To Boston For Outfielder
Is a surprise trade target for the Boston Red Sox emerging in the National League?
There’s room for improvement in Boston’s pitching rotation outside of Garrett Crochet, which makes the Red Sox a likely buyer of a starting arm before July’s trade deadline.
There are plenty of targets being floated in connection to Boston already, not excluding Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara and Los Angeles Angels’ Tyler Anderson.
However, Tuesday brought a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller linking the Red Sox to a surprise target that has seldom, if ever, been mentioned.
“If top prospect Andrew Painter is ready for the big league rotation by the end of July—doubtful, but plausible—the Phillies could look to trade (Ranger) Suárez to address their bullpen, third base or center field issues, whichever is most pressing at the time,” Miller wrote.
“The trick there is finding a contender who both wants a rental pitcher and has an expendable asset that can help the Phillies right now. For instance, Luis Robert Jr. and Nolan Arenado figure to be available this summer, but a few months of Suárez would do nothing to help the rebuilding White Sox or Cardinals.”
“Which brings us … to Boston and its glut of outfielders. That isn't to say the Red Sox would ever consider a one-for-one trade of Suárez for Ceddanne Rafaela, but it's a spot that could make sense, especially if the non-Garrett Crochet portion of that rotation continues to struggle.”
For the Red Sox, pursuing Suárez would represent a health risk. Does Boston really want to bring aboard another pitcher who began the 2025 season on the Injured List?
Suárez has been battling lower back stiffness that’s kept him out of the rotation until this past Sunday, when he allowed seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings of work.
If the Red Sox did make a move for Suárez, it would be because they think he can be the pitcher he was in 2024, when Suárez went 12-8 for the Phillies with a 3.46 ERA in 27 starts.
Even last season, though, Suárez dealt with back soreness that made him a diminished pitcher in the second half of the season compared to how dominant he was in the first.
A bargain deal for Suárez would benefit Boston, but giving up a Major League-level outfielder for him would likely be a mistake.
