Yankees Might Look To Acquire Recent Red Sox All-Star 'On The Move'
A recent Boston Red Sox All-Star could be wearing New York Yankees pinstripes soon in a bitter turn of events for Red Sox fans.
If you’ve been living under a rock, the Yankees have somewhat of a crisis at the closer position. Devin Williams has already lost his job as New York’s starting closer, and no one knows if he’ll regain the role.
The Yanks have other in-house options at closer, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see New York acquire another marquee name on the trade market.
As July’s deadline approaches, keep a close eye on Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen in connection to the Yankees.
According to new comments from MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, Jansen is expected to be traded.
“Kenley Jansen looks terrific,” Amsinger said on Wednesday night during a new episode of MLB Tonight.
“The Angels just don't look good right now. Last week and a half, they've been terrible. Kenley looks great. And if this future Hall of Famer wants to be in a winning environment, the velocity, the spin is all a plus.”
“Kenley will be on the move.”
Jansen has a 0.00 ERA and six saves in eight appearances for the Angels in 2025. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Los Angeles in February.
If Boston wants to prevent Jansen from joining the Yankees, perhaps the Red Sox themselves should consider entering the sweepstakes for the right-hander, thereby setting up a reunion.
Jansen pitched for Boston during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The 37-year-old was an All-Star with the club in 2023.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Future Star' Shockingly Ranked No. 2 Player At Position In MLB